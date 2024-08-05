According to the criteria of
The reaction in the comments section was immediate and divided. Some users were surprised and disappointed by the costs, stating that the discounts were not really advantageous with words like: “Very, very expensive”. Another user added: “That doesn’t look very cheap to be used.”.
Furthermore, this situation highlights a broader problem in the industry. retail: the perception of value in sales. Consumers often expect deep discounts that represent significant savings, but when If sales do not meet these expectations, confidence in stores may be affected.
What they sell at Plato’s Closet discount store in the United States
Plato’s Closet is an outlet store in the United States which specializes in the purchase and sale of second-hand clothing and accessories. The The store is primarily aimed at teenagers and young adults, and offers a wide variety of popular brands at reduced prices, which can reach up to 70 percent less than retail prices.
According to the brand’s website, in Plato’s Closet, you can find clothes, shoes, bags and accessories from well-known brands such as American Eagle, Free People, Nike, Urban Outfitters, and Adidas, among others.
