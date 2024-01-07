Through TikTok, it was possible to see the curious ritual that a woman carries out every time she gets on a plane. As with many content on the platform, the video accumulated millions of views and gave rise to comments. There, different users gave their opinion on this custom and made some of their own known.

When traveling by plane, each person has their rituals. While for some this is just a habit, for others it is a matter of inner peace. Whether they feel nervous or not during the flight, many passengers choose to take an action that calms them down. This is what this Argentine woman did in the images that were spread through the video platform.

He showed his curious ritual on the plane and attracted attention

The clip was spread by the user @santiylaurita, belonging to a Latino couple living in the United States. Specifically, the Colombian and the Argentine frequently share different aspects and moments of their lives in Miami, Florida.

On this occasion, the recording lasts only a few seconds, but it is very forceful. There, Laura can be seen at the moment she enters a plane. After crossing the sleeve and just before boarding the aircraft, he extended his right arm and touched the plane repeatedly.. Since he seemed to draw a cross and then repeat other movements, it is interpreted as a way of blessing the vehicle so that the flight goes well.

With more than 3,500,000 views, the content accumulated hundreds of comments in which users talked about it. In addition to mentioning that they completely identify with the Argentine attitude, they also mentioned some similar customs before taking a flight.