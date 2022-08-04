He showed himself hairless, but smiling. Timo Baumgartl defeated the tumor and finally returned to kick his beloved ball

His smile is effective proof of this, great news that the same Timo Baumgartl shared on social. The famous footballer has defeated the tumor and is finally back to train with his team.

Credit: 1.fcunion – Instagram

His appearance may not be the same anymore, he has lost all her blond hairbut defeated that monster that had invaded his life, thanks to chemotherapy.

Timo Baumgartl discovered last April that he had a testicular cancer. From that moment in his life the darkness has fallen, but he has not lost heart and has struggled with all of himself.

Today he shared a photo in which he shows himself on social networks smiling and in which he communicates the end of his hard battle. From the very first moment, the footballer kept his numerous fans updated through social networks. He has made them participate in his battle with him and it is also thanks to their support and their many messages, if he has found the strength to emerge victorious.

Credit: timo_baumgartl – Instagram

And today those photos in the hospital bed, those in which he shows himself without hair while looking at the sun on the horizon, are just one distant memory.

Timo Baumgartl was well aware of what he was going to face, but he didn’t know how it was going to end, just as the doctors didn’t. Finally the time has come to smile again and above all to return to kick his beloved ball.

Another footballer has shocked the world of sport, with a diagnosis just like that of Timo. It is about Sébastien Haller, striker of Borussia. He discovered he had a testicular mass and underwent surgery last week. Fortunately, despite being a malignant tumor, he managed to find out in time and thanks to the operation you will not have to undergo subsequent treatments.