Silvio Berlusconi’s positions on the causes that unleashed the conflict in Ukraine once again embarrass the majority: the leader of Forza Italia – intercepted by journalists after having voted for the regional elections in Lombardy in his seat in Milan – said that if it had been him the Prime Minister would not have gone to talk to Zelensky (as Prime Minister Meloni did instead).

“It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened”, is the position of the former Cav, who added: “I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively”.

A position that overlaps with that touted by his friend Vladimir Putin, but runs counter to the declarations and institutional acts of Palazzo Chigi, which immediately distanced itself from its ally: “The support for Ukraine by the Italian government – reads a note issued quickly after the case – he is firm and convinced, as clearly foreseen in the program and as confirmed in all the parliamentary votes of the majority that supports the executive”.

Berlusconi also spoke of Joe Biden, stating that the US president should offer Zelensky “a Marshall Plan to rebuild Ukraine worth 9 trillion dollars” but “on one condition: that you order a ceasefire tomorrow”.

The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, espouses the position of the blue leader: “It is not up to me to judge and vote for Berlusconi, these are things that concern Italians. I limit myself to the facts, and the facts say that for eight years, since 2014, Russia has insisted that the Minsk accords be applied for peace in Ukraine. But this was not what the West had in mind.”

In the evening, the party’s explanatory note: “President Berlusconi’s support for Ukraine has never been in doubt. He only expressed his concern to avoid the continuation of a massacre and a consequent serious escalation of the war, without ever failing Forza Italia’s adhesion to the government majority, to the position of NATO, to that of Europe and the States United ”.

But the patch does not convince the opposition, which arise asking the government what the political line on the conflict is. “Premier Meloni – asks the leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate Simona Malpezzi – do you agree with the disturbing words pronounced by Berlusconi on the war in Ukraine? Today he has in fact officially sided with Putin’s Russia. With these government allies, the premier should not complain about how she is treated in the EU”.