In the latest chapter of “At the bottom there is room”, Francesca was hospitalized after having suffered a heart attack when she was threatened with a gun by Claudia Llanos inside an elevator. This fact caused Diego Montalbán to immediately go to the medical center, in the company of Peter, to take care of his wife, who was lying unconscious in a bed. When she was able to recover, Francesca could see how someone was trying to open the door of her room, and she was nothing more and nothing less than Claudia Llanos.

After forcing his way inside, the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ looked at the Maldini family matriarch and assured, “I told you I wouldn’t kill you yet, but I didn’t talk about your loved ones.” After that, she shot Diego, who was sleeping next to her. Happily, it was all a nightmare for Francesca, who still can’t get over the trauma of seeing her archenemy again and the reason why her entire family is under extreme security.