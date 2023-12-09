Saturday, December 9, 2023, 11:25



Updated 12:37 p.m.

Tremendous scare in the early hours of this Saturday at the doors of the Moon nightclub in Orihuela. A man armed with a shotgun shot the doorman after he denied him entry to the premises. After firing several shots, the victim was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooter quickly fled the scene in a car with two other people. The National Police have arrested them.

The events took place around 6 a.m. this Saturday at the Los Andenes entertainment venue, in its final section next to the train station. The National Police received the notice through its CIMACC-091 Room in which witnesses warned about an incident between three Spanish men between 41 and 45 years of age and the doorman of the entertainment venue.

Apparently, a group of three men did not agree with the doorman’s decision not to let them enter the premises since they showed obvious symptoms of drunkenness, which is why a heated argument occurred between the two.





At a certain point, the three upset customers left the place momentarily to return minutes later aboard a vehicle, one of them armed with a pellet gun with which he shot the local worker three times, who was wounded in the incident. the legs.

The three attackers hurriedly left the scene although, thanks to the rapid, effective and coordinated simultaneous action between agents assigned to the Citizen Assistance Group of the Citizen Security Brigade of the National Police Station in Orihuela, they were able to locate them minutes later. while they communicated the characteristics of the aggressors that the witnesses ‘on site’ told them and thus proceeded to the arrest of the three men for the crime of attempted homicide.

Furthermore, the alleged perpetrator of the shooting has a precautionary measure in force that prohibits him from carrying weapons, for which he is also charged with the crime of breach of precautionary measure.

After cordoning off the scene of the events, the Scientific Police Brigade has carried out the pertinent Police Technical Ocular Inspection to gather all possible evidence to clarify the facts.

The National Police is still working to locate and intervene the shotgun with which the shots were fired, in addition to collecting all the statements of witnesses, victims and alleged perpetrators to inform the Orihuela Guard Court of Instruction of all this. .

The victim was quickly taken to the hospital where he remains out of danger at this time, with minor injuries to his lower extremities. As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center (CICU), a SAMU unit and another Basic Life Support unit were mobilized, which transferred the injured goalkeeper and another of his colleagues to the Vega Baja hospital due to an anxiety crisis.