A 29-year-old woman is admitted to a hospital in the capital of Granada after being shot several times by her partner, at the Armilla home that they both share last Saturday around 10 p.m. in full celebration of Christmas Eve. This victim of gender violence is stable, although she was admitted last Saturday in critical condition.

The scene of the events occurred in the house that both share in the town of Armilla. The perpetrator was not inhibited from trying to kill his partner, despite the fact that the victim’s two minor children were there. The shots were only directed at her, without the minors suffering gunshot wounds. The sources consulted comment that the minors were left in the care of a neighbor while the victim was transferred to a health center in critical condition.

After leaving the woman bleeding to death on the floor, the shooter left. He is perfectly identified and his arrest will only be a matter of time. The Civil Guard has not stopped its work since the events occurred last Saturday, Christmas Eve.

The sources consulted have confirmed that there were no previous complaints of gender violence within this couple.