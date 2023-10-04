A man would have first shot his wife, killing her, and then turned the weapon towards himself: yet another feminicide in Italy

The news of a terrible event is in the very last few hours feminicide, yet another in Italy, this time taking place in Bardi, in the province of Parma. Shortly after 4pm this afternoon, a man allegedly shot and killed his wife and then turned the weapon on himself. He, in desperate conditions, was transferred to the Maggiore hospital in Parma and his life is said to be in danger.

Dismay and emotion a Bar ofa very small municipality of about 2 thousand inhabitants located in the province of Parmawhere a shocking crime took place this afternoon.

A man of the place, perhaps at the height of an argument, pulled out a pistol and fired several shots at her wife. Subsequently it has turned the weapon towards himself and pulled the trigger again.

THE rescued they arrived promptly on site, perhaps alerted by neighbors who heard the shots.

In the house they found a chilling scene and for the woman there was already nothing left to do. The man, however, was still alive and was transported in desperate conditions at the Maggiore hospital in Parma. An air ambulance arrived from Pavullo was necessary for the transport.

In addition to doctors and nurses from 118, the doctors also arrived on site carabinieri of Borgotaro and Bardi, who are currently carrying out all the reliefs of the case.

Femicide: a plague destroying Italy

I am over 80, since the beginning of the year, the crimes that have had women as victims in Italy. In most of these cases, these were crimes carried out indoors family areastherefore making everything a real social problem.

In the last period especially the statistics have increased dramatically. Just a few days ago, for example, a 59 years old of Primavalle in Rome has took the life of his 88-year-old motherso as not to let her discover a debt she owed.

Or again, Uber Capucci, 67 years old Vignolain the Modena area, who killed his mother and brother at the height of yet another family quarrel that broke out at home.

Even earlier, about two weeks ago, a 67-year-old software engineer from Alexandria, Martino Benzi, exterminated his entire family before taking his own life. He first killed his son Matteo, then his wife Monica, his mother-in-law Carla and finally himself.