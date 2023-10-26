The drama occurred in Cuasso al Monte, in the province of Varese: Pierluigi Lachi, 80 years old, first shot his wife and then himself

Yet another family drama occurred yesterday in the province of Varese, more precisely in the small community of Cuasso al Monte. Pierluigi Lachi, an 80-year-old retired man, first shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself. The prosecutor on duty and the Carabinieri intervened on site and immediately started investigations.

Another family drama, yet another in recent times, occurred yesterday morning, Wednesday 25 October in a small village in Valceresio, in the province of Varese. More precisely a Cuasso al Montea municipality of just over 3 thousand souls.

The protagonists of this macabre story are husband and wifeboth ultra eighty-year-oldswho lost their lives.

Pierluigi Lachi, a retired goldsmithwho had cultivated a passion for hunting over the years, took up one pistol and shot his wife in the head, leaving her dying on the ground.

Immediately afterwards he picked up the phone and… called the Carabinieri himselfexplaining what he had done and inviting them to go to his house.

Before the military arrived, it has turned the same weapon towards himself and took his own life.

Pierluigi Lachi’s wife died shortly after in hospital

Also on site were the 118 health workers. The doctors could not help but confirm the man’s death.

There woman, however, was still alive although in desperate conditions. Transported urgently in hospitalpassed away shortly after her arrival.

There Power of attorney it obviously opened an investigation on the matter. The objective is to clarify the origin of the weapon, if it is one in possession of the man, regularly detained.

And of course the motive. Investigators want to understand what went on in the 80-year-old’s mind.

They are obviously in Cuasso al Monte everyone in shock for what happened to a family known and loved by everyone, who had never given any hint, through their behaviour, that a similar drama could happen.

Loredana Bonoramayor of the small town, declared:

Even though I didn’t know the couple directly, I know well that a drama like this, in a small community like ours, is as if it happened in the family.

READ ALSO: Mirco De Milito, 32 years old, kills his mother, injures his father and takes his own life.