He shoots his wife suffering from Alzheimer’s and takes her life: the desperate femicide took place in the center of Arezzo

A tragic and desperate one feminicide it took place during the night just spent in a house in Arezzo. Alessandro Sacchi, a local 80-year-old pensioner, allegedly killed his wife, 72-year-old Serenella Mugnai. The woman had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease for some time and the man, who cared for her alone, could no longer bear the pain of seeing her in those conditions. What has emerged so far.

A family tragedy which unfortunately culminated in an extreme, desperate gesture was the one which occurred last night in a house on Viale Giotto in Arezzoin the central area of ​​the Tuscan city.

Alessandro Sacchi, an 80-year-old man, retired and well-known and respected in the area, allegedly took his wife’s life by shooting her with a gun which, according to what emerged from the initial investigations, he had inherited from his father and regularly owned. What pushed him to carry out this dramatic act was the illness of his 72-year-old wife Serenella Mugnaishe had been fighting for some time and it had now consumed her, Alzheimer’s disease.

After shooting, the man apparently went out into the street in a clear state of shock and told everything to the neighbors, asking them to contact the authorities. Also arrived on site 118 health workersbut they couldn’t do anything else declare the woman’s death.

From the first testimonies, such as that of the service woman who worked in the couple’s home, the 80-year-old he took care of his wife alone. Those close to him say that in recent times Sacchi had appeared increasingly distraught, evidently due to his wife’s increasingly worsening condition. Police officers arrested the elderly man, who will now have to answer for the crime of voluntary and aggravated murder.

In the same hours in which this crime took place, a Cagliari another equally serious one occurred. Luciano Ellies, a 77-year-old man, allegedly took his wife’s life at the height of yet another family dispute. The murderer and the victim, a 59-year-old woman, apparently lived separately in the house. A difficult relationship for some time. Ellies, like Sacchi, was also arrested by the police.