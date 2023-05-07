Maurizio Beghè had already attacked his ex-wife several times and, precisely on the day of the tragedy, he had to be arrested

Some background on the story that took place on Friday 5 May in Cremnago di Inverigo has emerged. He was called Maurizio Beghe, the 62-year-old man who first shot his ex-wife, missing her, then barricaded himself in the house with his two daughters and finally took his own life with a bullet in the head. Just in those hours he was to be arrested for repeated violent conduct in the family.

A story that has shaken an entire community, that of Cremnago of Inverigoa small Lombard town in the province of Como.

It was early afternoon last Friday 5 May when a 32-year-old woman, Clare Musettidisconnected from work and returned home together at two girls aged 6 and 8 just picked up from school.

In that house we were found by Maurizio Beghé, his former partner and father of the girls, who had broken into the apartment ambushing to her who, according to him, had ruined her life and turned her daughters against her.

The man had procured an illegal weapon and without even speaking he pointed it at the woman and pulled the trigger. The bullet fortunately he narrowly missed the 32-year-oldwho immediately fled.

Immediately afterwards the man barricaded himself in the house with the two girls, locked himself in the bedroom and he took his own life with a blow to the head.

Maurizio Beghè had to be arrested

The episode was triggered by a fit of madness by Maurizio Beghè, who apparently did not accept the end of the relationship.

Jealousy, however, had already resulted in in the past episodes of domestic violence.

The 32-year-old had in fact denounced the man several timesfollowing beatings. The first complaint came on April 14, the day after the second attack. The first was a week ago.

In that case, the Prosecutor had ordered a estrangement, which, however, had not served to stop the man. On 30 April, in fact, the 62-year-old had stalked and beaten the 32-year-old again, thus triggering a new proceeding which should have resulted in in arrest.

Just in the hours in which the tragedy was taking place, the Court of Como had sent to the Carabinieri of Cantù the arrest warrant for Beghe.