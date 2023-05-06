62-year-old man shoots his wife, barricades himself in the house with his two young daughters and then takes his own life: the drama in the Como area

Yet another family tragedy in Italy. Yesterday, a 62 year old man he first shot his ex-wife, and then barricaded himself in the house together with their two young daughters. Upon the arrival of the Carabinieri and following the latter’s attempt to break into the house, the subject reportedly took his own life.

Hours of pure terror experienced by the inhabitants of Cremnago of Inverigoa small town in Lombardy located in the province of Como.

It all happened within one family situation already compromised for some timewith a man and a woman who were carrying out the papers for the separation and for the custody of the two girls born from the relationship.

Relations between men and women had cracked for some time and had not been lacking in the past, too violent episodes.

The 32-year-old had distanced herself from the 62-year-old and, through lawyers, was carrying out the procedures to obtain a estrangement of the same, considered dangerous for her and for the little ones.

The ordinance was in the pipeline and, perhaps for this very reason, the 62-year-old man he lost his mind and ambushed his ex.

The senseless gesture of a 62-year-old man

The woman was returning home after work and after picking up her daughters from school. She didn’t expect in the slightest to find her ex in front of her, which he actually was armed.

The man, taken by a fit of madnesspointed the gun at the woman and pulled the trigger, lightly touching her face.

At that point, the 32-year-old, panicked, thought only of run away. So the 62-year-old took his two daughters and fled in turn, locking himself with them in his home.

According to what emerged he would then locked the two little ones in a room and would have barricaded himself in the house.

THE Carabinieripromptly arriving on the spot, would then be able to enter the house thanks to a set of keys thrown from the window by one of the two girls.

At the time the military was entering, however, the man has pointing the weapon at himself and pulled the trigger. The blow turned out fatal for him, who died on the spot.

The slightly injured woman and the two girls aged 6 and 8, unharmed but in shock, were transported to the hospital to receive the necessary care and assistance.