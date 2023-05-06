A 62-year-old man this afternoon slightly injured his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend with a gunshot, then barricaded himself in the house with his six and eight-year-old daughters. Moments of terror this afternoon in Cremnago di Inverigo, in the Brianza area of ​​Como. When the carabinieri tried to enter the apartment, the man committed suicide with the same weapon. The couple had been in crisis for some time and the man had already had a ban on approaching the woman and her daughters.

According to an initial reconstruction, the man allegedly had an argument with the woman and, in a fit, shot her in the face, which fortunately only grazed her. While she was trying to escape, her ex-partner managed to barricade himself in the house. He locked the girls in a club. In the meantime, the alarm went off and the carabinieri intervened. Before the soldiers could reach him inside the house, the man shot himself. Unharmed, but obviously in shock, the two girls.

