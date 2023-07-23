Two brothers aged 28 and 24, Patrizio and Edoardo Baltieri, were found dead in the family home in Verona, with gunshot wounds. The macabre discovery was made by the boys’ father, who had returned home yesterday evening. The most probable hypothesis is that of murder-suicide. The 24-year-old’s body was in the living room of the house, that of his brother in his room, next to a gun, legally held by the family.

It seems that Patrizio shot his younger brother after an argument and then killed himself. Three shots in all, around 7pm yesterday. The first to notice was a neighbor, who raised the alarm. Investigators are listening to various witnesses, including neighbors and friends of the young people. It is possible that the magistrate will order an autopsy on the bodies of the brothers.