The National Police has opened an investigation to clarify the death by shooting of a man of about thirty years old this past morning in Fuengirola (Málaga). According to police sources, several people called the emergency number 091 at 1:55 a.m. to report that they had heard several explosions in the street Asturias of Fuengirola. Specifically, apparently a witness also called saying that he had heard several gunshots and that there was a man on the ground.

National Police officers went to the scene and found a man shot several times on the street. one of them in the head.

Sources from the investigation assure that the health services could not save his life. As soon as they confirmed the man’s death, they activated the judicial protocol.

As police sources have detailed, a police officer was located and intervened at the scene of the incident. long firearm under a vehicle in addition to several pods.









For now no one has been arrested for the death of the man and the investigation is open to clarify the causes of the event.

The murder of this man is the second violent death which occurs in the same week in the province of Malaga. In the early morning on Tuesday, a 42 year old woman was murdered after receiving several stab wounds in his home. The alleged murderer, 38 years old, was the victim’s brother.

View of the place where the shooting occurred



ABC





When the emergency services managed to enter the property, they found the woman, who had received several stab wounds and had died. The alleged aggressor was not in the house, so National Police agents activated an operation to search for him.

Shortly after, they located the man’s car, which was abandoned on the road that connects Benalmádena with Fuengirola and Mijas through El Higuerón. The man, whom they had been chasing, abandoned the vehicle and continued to flee on foot. Shortly after was arrested in the vicinity of this road by the agents.