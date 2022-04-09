After the game, Sky shows Allegri the reaction of the Juventus vice president when replacing Joya

The images on TV show a Pavel Nedved who, sitting in the stands next to Cherubini, shakes his head, gestures, despairs hands in his hair: it is the 81st minute of Cagliari-Juve, this would be the reaction of the Juventus vice president at the moment of the replacement of Dybala with Kean, decided by Allegri in the middle of the second half but materialized only a few minutes from the end, according to the version of Sky (Juventus, on the other hand, claims that the images framing the vice president date back to another moment).

question and answer – After the game, the curtain on Sky with journalists asking Allegri for a comment who, seeing the images that film Nedved’s show, replies … in dribbling: “The reaction to Dybala’s replacement? But no, it will have happened sooner”. From the study they insist on the contemporaneity between substitution and reaction: at that point the black and white technician glosses over with a laugh. See also Banchero, what a return: so he showed that he must be the first choice in the draft

the pre-match – Even before the match, however, the Czech manager made a reference to the Tuscan coach: “I don’t know what compliments the coach heard (the Juve manager refers to the recent undeserved defeats, ed), but no one has ever complimented me. after losing. What matters is the victory, especially in Italy … “.

April 9, 2022

