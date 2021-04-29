He had denounced him twice for violence. He did not survive the third attack to relate his ordeal. After an argument at his home in General Rodríguez, he he doused it with gasoline and she suffered severe burns to her face, neck, chest, and respiratory tract.

Despite this, that night Roxana Olivera (40) could not escape the violent. They believe that the attacker threatened her and forced her to sleep with him. The next day, he fell into a coma. This Thursday, he died. The femicide is on the run.

Is named Martin Ariel Jaime, is 43 years old, and a request for arrest and detention weighs on him since the same Saturday that Roxana was rushed to the Vicente López y Planes Hospital, in General Rodríguez, after a call to 911 for another discussion.

When the authorities arrived at the house that the couple shared in the western suburbs, along with the children of 5, 6 and 7 years of Roxana, Jaime was gone. Since then, his photo has been circulating on social networks and the authorities asked the Federal Police for help in the search to catch him.

Roxana Romina Olivera was 40 years old. Photo: Facebook

As he could know Clarion, Jaime already had a valid arrest warrant of the Justice of General Rodríguez on August 6, 2019, when Roxana denounced him for the crimes of “threats and injuries”. They never caught him and he even went back to live with his victim.

“In that presentation of Roxana in 2019, the judicial authorities of General Rodríguez requested her arrest, despite the fact that the crime is ex-jail, because a year before she had denounced him for simple threats ”, explained the sources of the case consulted.

Processed at liberty in that 2018 case, Jaime never showed up for trial in a Mercedes court and was declared in absentia.

Fugitive. Jaime had a 2019 arrest warrant. Photo: Facebook

He threatened her in 2018. He threatened and beat her in 2019. And in 2020 he killed her.

This Thursday, as soon as it was known that Roxana died in the hospital, after agonize for six days Due to the burns on his body, he was accused of the femicide of his partner.

“Homicide aggravated by link and for having been perpetrated by a man against a woman having mediated gender violence ”is the crime charged by the 10th Prosecutor’s Office of General Rodríguez, in charge of Gabriela Urrutia.

Sleeping with the killer

It was on Friday, April 23 after 9:00 p.m. In the house that the couple had shared since at least 2018, located in Vengochea and Urquiza, a few meters from the West access, a neighbor of Roxana heard Screams. Then he saw out smoke black. Then silence.

Inside the property, Jaime had just finished douse with gasoline to her partner while she was smoking a cigarette. The flames took his face, neck, and chest. “I know used a blanket to put out the fire“said the sources.

At least one of the woman’s three children, whom Roxana had had with another partner and who lived with them, was witness the fact.

“We do not know if for afraid That night she did not want to go to see herself or because he deprived her of her freedom, burned as she was, she slept next to Jaime “, described spokesmen for the investigation.

At least one of Roxana’s 3 children witnessed their mother being burned. Photo: Facebook

The next day, in the morning, there was another discussion and the call to 911. When the police arrived, Jaime had already escaped. Roxana was rushed to the hospital. It didn’t take long for me to enter eat.

In these six days, she agonized at the hospital; her femicide remains a fugitive and Roxana’s three youngest children were left in the care of her older brothers, who had distanced themselves from their mother since she was in relationship with Jaime.

LM