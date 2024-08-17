Ciudad Juarez.– Adrián Ulises VL, 23 years old, was arrested by elements of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat (SSPM), for his alleged responsibility in the commission of the crime of damaging a vehicle.

Municipal officers responded to a report of a burning vehicle that was parked at the intersection of Paseo de la Cañada and Ejido Tabaloapan streets, in the La Cañada neighborhood.

Upon arriving at the scene of the report, officers observed that a white Nissan Sentra was completely on fire, and they immediately requested the presence of the heroic fire department.

The crew of fire extinguisher number 11 arrived at the scene and put out the fire. The fire chief reported that the fire that damaged the vehicle was caused by intention.

Later, the owner of the vehicle appeared on the scene and reported that he had lent the car to his partner, who went to a terrace located at the aforementioned street intersection and upon making contact with the person involved, identified as Ulises VL, 23 years old, he confessed to being responsible for starting the fire with the intention of collecting the insurance money, since the vehicle was insured, proceeding with his arrest.

After reading his rights, he was brought before the corresponding authority for his alleged participation in the commission of the aforementioned crime.