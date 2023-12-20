He served spoiled clams: 8 months in prison were requested for the starred chef Marco Sacco

A chef already awarded two Michelin stars in the past and included with the “Verbano” restaurant in the official selection of this year's Michelin Guide. Now Marco Sacco must answer in court for charges of negligent personal injury and trade in harmful food substances together with the restaurant manager Raffaella Marchetti. The case dates back to July 2021 when, during a wedding banquet organized in the restaurant overlooking Lake Maggiore, around 70 guests suffered norovirus food poisoning after eating risotto with clams and borage.

The Verbania prosecutor's office requested 8 months' imprisonment for both defendants. In the trial, which is being held according to the abbreviated procedure, over fifty parties appeared and requested compensation for a total amount exceeding one hundred thousand euros. The judge postponed the hearing until February 23, when the sentence is expected.

According to the lawyers assisting the offended parties, the chef and the restaurant manager must be held accountable for the charges because the clams defrosted and subsequently served were in fact treated. The defense instead claims that the contamination originated outside the kitchen and that the restaurateur followed the instructions on the manufacturer's label.

In the days following the banquet, some of the guests had complained of symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, dysentery and abdominal cramps, which in some cases forced them to go to the emergency room. Investigations conducted by the Carabinieri of the Nas of Turin revealed that the clams, served raw in the risotto, were contaminated with norovirus.

“We bought clams that can be eaten raw, as the manufacturer's label shows and as shown in the product's technical data sheet,” Sacco defended himself at the beginning of 2022, speaking with Il Gusto. “They are clams that I have been using since 2015. Since having this supplier I will have served over three thousand dishes like that”.