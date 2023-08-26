Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

You don’t have when to hit rock bottom. Diego Montalbán continues to sink into ‘There is room at the bottom’, since, after asking Cristóbal to intercede for him with Francesca and failing in the attempt, he saw how his ex-wife yelled at him that she would never return to him. This caused Diego to quickly leave his house and kneel in front of “Noni” to ask her for forgiveness and to give him a new opportunity, since he is not interested in his money.

Unfortunately for the interests of the head of the Montalbán family, Francesca stood firm and let him go, saying: “Let me go, disgusting tick”, and then pushed him away from his feet and quickly got into his car. This was seen by everyone in Las Nuevas Lomas, who felt sorry for the chef, who was well known some time ago and who is now plunged into a deep depression for losing the love of his life.