In a speech at the Cpac event in Santa Catarina this Saturday (6.Jul), the former president claims to be facing more than 300 lawsuits

The former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Saturday (6.Jul.2024) that “I had a feeling that something wrong was coming” on the antidemocratic acts of January 8, 2023. The statement was given at the Annual Conservative Political Action Conference, known as Cpac.

“Imagine what would happen if, on December 30, 2022, I hadn’t left Brazil, with January 8 happening, where would I be? I didn’t know what was going to happen, I had a feeling that something bad was coming”said the former Chief Executive at the event held at Expocentro, in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

Bolsonaro stated that he was a “troublemaking and troublemaking deputy” before being elected president in 2018 and who is currently facing more than 300 lawsuits: “Despite the Federal Police having come to my house and my children’s house three times, today I still have 300 or so cases, it’s worth it.”

The former president also made a gesture to his son Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), who publicly criticized him hours earlier. “The person who ran my campaign in 18 was my son Carlos with the phone in his hand.”

Earlier, The councilman used social media to complain about his father’s attitude towards his daughter Julia – Jair Bolsonaro’s 4th granddaughter. He mocked the photo in which the former president holds the federal deputy’s baby Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), implying that he does not do the same with his daughter.

The councilor’s daughter with former IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) director Martha Seillier is 1 year and 5 months old. She was born on February 13, 2023 in Washington DC, in the United States, where the economist lived. According to Carlos Bolsonaro, the child lives in Brasília.