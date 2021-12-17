Like Bob Dylan, Paul Simon and Shakira, Bruce springsteen reached a millionaire agreement to transfer the rights to his music to Sony Music Entertainment. “It could well be the largest transaction ever for the work of a single artist,” notes The New York Times.

Although no official announcement has been made, it was learned that the transaction took place in the last week and would exceed 500 million dollars, according to two people who declared anonymously also for media such as Billboard, which was the first to break the news in the United States.

Springsteen performed this year at the site of the Twin Towers.

“The arrangement that has been talked about in music industry circles for weeks includes both Springsteen’s catalog of recorded music and his work as a songwriter. Will give to Sony ownership of the entire collection of classic Springsteen songs like ‘Born to Run,’ ‘Born in the USA’ and ‘Blinded by the Light,’ “adds The New York Times.

