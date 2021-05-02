For 26 years, Marcelo Siqueira served as professor of History and Geography at the Doña Carola State School in Curitiba (Brazil). He was very popular in the neighborhood for have been the teacher of several generations, but also for his car, a Volkswagen that it acquired in 1972.

But the pandemic caused him numerous financial problems, so he had to make a painful decision: to sell his beloved vehicle. This event reached the ears of some of his former students, who organized and created a WhatsApp group to surprise you.

Bought and remodeled

They were raising money and chen they had enough, they bought the Volkswagen to give it back. But the detail did not stop there, since they also planned a campaign to remodel your teacher’s old beetle and make it look like new.

Emotion

When the story came out, Siqueira spoke with the Brazilian program Meiodia and related the enormous emotion caused by the gesture of his schoolchildren. In the video you can see him wiping his tears while his former disciples applaud after giving him the biggest surprise of his life.