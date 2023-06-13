Children let their imagination run wild and often engage in seemingly strange behaviors that are nothing abnormal. A bit like what happened to a child, filmed by his mother while talked to a wall.

Yes, you read that right, a wall. For some time the mother had been seeing her son talking to a wall that was also shabby and she could not understand why about her, perhaps an imaginary friend?

Source: Tiktok

The fact is that he didn’t give it much weight but he shot a video then published on TikTok where he immortalized his son kneeling in front of a wall talking.

The video quickly went viral with over 18 million views. “I wondered why he was always there talking to himself” – he wrote.

Source: Tiktok

After a while that behavior had become a habit and for this she was also a little alarmed. In the end, however, by delving into everything, she made a wonderful discovery. In reality the son did not speak to the wall but through a crack inside it he communicated with one girl.

So no imaginary child but a real girl present on the other side of the wall with whom she communicated through a small but sufficient crack to understand each other.

Source: Tiktok

The mother breathed a sigh of relief after the discovery and informed the followers of how things really were. Needless to say of the many comments that arrived under the video.

“How sweet”, “Tender and without any malice. Just pure innocence, they bring us back to who we were” – it is read. It’s still: “They start early with long distance love!”, “I’m following you just to keep seeing this tender love story! You are a good mother, otherwise your child would not have this tenderness”. Really many were the comments of those who understood the sweetness of this wonderful gesture of the child.