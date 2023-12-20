He had recently seen a report on TV dedicated to Giulia Cecchettin, with advice on what to do in the event of domestic violence. So the little girl saved her mother from her violent father by calling 112

We are in Falconara Marittima, in the province of Ancona. A 7-year-old girl was at home when her father started hitting her mother. After witnessing the little girl being kicked, slapped and punched, she decided to do the only thing she could and had to do.

He picked up the home phone and immediately called 112, telling the local Carabinieri station of Falconara Marittima what was happening at his house. So she allowed the officers to arrive at the house immediately to avoid the worst.

Intervene immediately. My dad is beating my mom.

These are the words that the 7-year-old girl allegedly said to the Carabiniere on the other end of the phone. The officers immediately reached her home and prevented this case of domestic violence from ending in tragedy too. The 34-year-old woman had often suffered violent acts from her spouse. The Carabinieri immediately arrested the 39-year-old man, of Nigerian origins, in evidence state of agitation.

The woman had bruises on the face and was in evident state of shock. The Carabinieri placed handcuffs on the man's wrists, who is now in cell accused of family abuse.

A few hours before this episode, the woman had reported her violent husband to the Carabinieri. Luckily, her daughter, who is in second grade, had recently seen a report on Giulia Cecchettin's case on TV, which gave instructions on the number to call in case of emergency.