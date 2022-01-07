The rescue of little Clifford, the dog who found himself living on the street after the hospitalization of his human friend

After weeks of suffering even the little one Clifford has been saved. Obviously what this puppy has experienced really is hard to forget, but a foster family is doing what it can to help him overcome the trauma he experienced in his early years.

CREDIT: PIXABAY

Every animal should have one second chance, but this is not always possible. Many animals unfortunately they die before meeting a loving family.

Little Clifford, for example, it seemed have it all in his life. A man who would do everything for him and also one warm house in which to live. He was a very happy dog.

However, one day something really dramatic happened, which changed things. During a check-up, the man discovered that he had the cancer and seen the worsening sudden of his condition, the doctors decided to hospitalize him.

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

There was none of his family members willing to hold little Clifford. So the poor dog found himself a live on the street, alone and at the mercy of all dangers. Obviously, due to this terrible neglect, he lost all the confidence it had in humans.

For months the little one fought for to survivebut his situation got worse day after day. It had become a lot thin. Plus the collar got stuck and caused him a serious one wound on the shoulder.

The rescue of little Clifford

CREDIT: YOUTUBE

The boys of Hope For Paws as soon as they became aware of her plight, they decided to try to save it.

Little Clifford had found a place to take refuge and the volunteers, to capture it, have stuck almost all outputs. The little dog fought a lot for his freedom, but eventually realized he had no choice but to give up. Here is the video of his rescue below:

Clifford once at the shelter, he was subjected to several cures and treatments. In the wound on his shoulder he had an infection, which the doctor had to treat. Thankfully a loving family has come forward to take him in reliance and now the puppy lives in his new home and is trying to forget all trauma who lived.