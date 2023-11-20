Speaking after his son’s arrest, which occurred after the discovery of Giulia Cecchettin’s body, is Filippo Turetta’s father. The murderer’s family still can’t understand how this could have happened

He was present with his wife at the torchlight vigil for Giulia Cecchettin father of Filippo Turettawhich admits that He still can’t understand how this could have happened. According to him, his son had never given any signs of what he could do. His family knew his ex well and loved her. Nobody could have expected what happened.

After the discovery of the body of Giulia Cecchettin, massacred by her ex-boyfriend of the same age, Filippo Turettathe boy’s father, interviewed by journalists, admits that the whole family is still in shock over what our son did.”

Nicola Turetta underlines that they still don’t understand “how something like this could have happened, and we offer our utmost condolences, we are very close to Giulia’s family, because we loved her“.

We got to know Giulia well. She came here with Filippo, they saw us. It seemed like a perfect couple; no one will bring Giulia back again. We are very close to this family, and we cannot understand how she could do such a thing to a boy to whom we tried to give everything.

These are the words of the man who acts as spokesperson for the young 22-year-old’s family stopped in Germany, after a long escape. A few hours earlier investigators had found the battered body of his ex-girlfriend.

Filippo Turetta’s father admits that no one would have ever expected something like this from the 22-year-old

He seemed like the perfect son: never any problems at school, no arguments with his classmates, not even with his brother. It’s inconceivable to find me in something like this, something has exploded in his brain.

These are the words of the man who still cannot understand how such a tragedy could have taken place. He, together with his wife, were also at the torchlight vigil in memory of Giulia Cecchettin, yet another victim of femicide in our country, in one of the most terrible years regarding acts of violence against women.