13 Years After His Son’s Death, Ray Olson Finds A Note On The Secret Memorial And Can’t Believe The Words

This dad’s story made so many people cry. Ray Olson lost her son Raymond in a 2003 car accident on a Richmond, California street.

Raymond yes collided with another vehicle driven by a man who tested positive for alcohol. The boy ended up on the land of a major multi-billion dollar corporation, the Chevrons.

Ray Olson always believed the firm would never let him set up a memorial at the point of her son’s passing, so she did it in secret. Since that day, every night, just to avoid being noticed by anyone, he has gone to that point, to spend some time with his boyfriend.

After years, in 2016, his heart broke when he noticed a company sign. That area would be redeveloped.

The Chevron giant, Mr. Joe Lorenz, had noticed the memorial and also that someone was tending to it daily, but had no idea who it was. So, she decided to warn by plaguing that sign. He knew that gesture would lead that person to contact him.

When the dad realized they were going to destroy his son’s memorial, he decided to give it a try and contacted the landowner. He certainly would never have guessed that this was a “trap” to bring it out.

Joe Lorenz had a completely different intention. As soon as he met Ray Olson, he informed him that he had made an important decision for his son. He wouldn’t destroy his special place, but he would set up un new memorial dedicated to his son, complete with a license plate and a bench to allow him to spend with him all the time he needed and during the day.

He told me that was my place and that I shouldn’t go there at night. I burst into tears.

The gesture of Mr. Lorenz has touched the whole community. The Chevron giant said: