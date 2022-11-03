A 14-year-old boy was reported by his family after being found in possession of drugs. The father, after several worrying signs in the conduct of his minor son, who attends a high school in Chieti, decided to act with determination before it could be too late.

According to reports from the Messenger, on Halloween evening, before the young man left, the parent, following the umpteenth discussion, decided to search him and in his underwear he found twenty grams of marijuana divided into doses, probably ready to be consumed. and doomed on party night.

At that point the whole family, father, mother and 14 and a half year old son, thought the best thing was to go to the police. And so the three reached the main Chieti Carabinieri station and denounced the fact, told what had happened shortly before at home, under what circumstances the drug was found and delivered the drug to the military who seized it. Marijuana was already divided into doses, between seven and eight, ready for the sale, and so the boy was denounced, in the information sent to the Prosecutor’s Office of L’Aquila, for detention for the purpose of drug dealing.