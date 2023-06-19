EL PAÍS launched an investigation into pedophilia in the Spanish Church in 2018 and has a data base updated with all known cases. If you know of a case that has not seen the light of day, you can write to us at: [email protected]. If it is a case in Latin America, the address is: [email protected].

The first sensation that comes with his memories is the repulsive smell, like spoiled milk, of the foreign priest who abused him. Felipe Cáceres Pizarro was then a restless and wayward teenager, in need of guidance. He studied at a Jesuit men’s college where he was a good student, a top athlete and leader of his class. His mother, worried about his rebellion, went to a friend who had told her about a Spanish priest, Jesús Andrés Vela, who visited the school for short periods of time and could help him. At that time, it was common for priests to send summons papers when they needed to speak privately with a student. The priest sent him the first to see him alone. This time, Felipe knocked on the bedroom door, the priest made him continue and locked it.

Felipe studied at San Ignacio Alonso Ovalle, a Jesuit college founded in 1856 in Santiago, the oldest of that order in Chile and the second oldest in the capital. He had a good academic level, almost all of his teachers were priests and none of Felipe suffered bullying. Going to mass was a mandate that was combined with sports and recreational activities. Felipe had fun with his companions. Memories of him have been diluted over time, although there are some that remain intact as statues. He was between 14 and 15 years old, he no longer remembers exactly if it was in 1968 or 1969, when the Spanish priest and psychologist Jesús Andrés Vela appeared. Based in Colombia, he traveled for short periods to Chile to give talks. His mother’s friend attended one of them and she did not hesitate to recommend it. After crossing the wide arched corridors and going up to the bedrooms in the third floor wing, Felipe responded to the first call, which would be repeated two or three times. The conversation they had is now a blur in his memory. The priest asked him questions about his behavior to which he answered standing up, but suddenly Vela changed his attitude, approached him and began to press him against the desk, rubbing his body and genitals with the habit on.

“It had a bad smell.” Like tobacco, like an unwashed cassock,” she recalls with a pout of disgust.

The priest kept the door locked, without any chance that someone could enter. With his back to him, Felipe tried to evade the onslaught of that tall, thick-set man who abruptly simulated a sexual act, until, moved by the fright and strength of his youth, he managed to get away from him, but this did not happen. prevented him from being called again and the act from being performed once more. His back was sore.

At that time the age of majority was reached at 21 years and abuse was not a topic of conversation among the boys. Felipe is surprised that, despite his strong character, he chose him, and not the most timid and less strong victims. “They wouldn’t have believed me if I had gone to report this,” he says.

The priest Jesús Andrés Vela, in an image published on the Jesuit website in Colombia, on July 16, 2015. Jesuits Colombia

The Society of Jesus was founded in the 16th century by the Spanish soldier Ignacio de Loyola and is today the most powerful male religious order in the Catholic Church, with 16,000 priests worldwide. Jesús Andrés Vela was one of them. He was born in Salamanca in 1924, studied Philosophy, Theology and became a priest. He traveled to Belo Horizonte, Brazil, where he obtained a second nationality, and did a master’s degree in Psychology. His extensive resume lists eight published books and articles on church pastoral and missionary issues. At the end of the sixties he arrived in Colombia, where he settled until his death. He was professor of Theology at the Javeriana University (of the Jesuits) and director of the Latin American Institute of Youth Ministry. From Bogotá he traveled to various countries to give conferences and give workshops of all kinds; a whole spiritual authority. For more than 25 years he was director of the Casa Ignaciana de Juventud in Bogotá. On the internet there are only exaltation obituaries from his disciples. “Great listening skills,” “conciliatory,” “counselor,” “a man whose love for the church was matched only by his wisdom,” the notes read. For 77 years he was a Jesuit priest and died in 2017 with an unblemished resume, until now.

Since 2018, EL PAÍS has carried out extensive research on pedophilia in the Spanish Catholic Church. With an extensive database on abuses of Spanish priests, it has documented 966 cases and 1,957 victims. Felipe Cáceres recalls the case of Renato Poblete, who died like a hero in Chile. In a long list of recognitions, he had one given by President Michelle Bachelet and even a park was named after him. He was almost a saint. After his death, about twenty complaints of sexual abuse of women were known.

Cáceres, today a civil engineer, had forgotten that bitter experience until, suddenly, there was an explosion of complaints about pedophilia in the Catholic Church. He inquired with his old friends and with the priests from the school, but they only had a vague memory of Vela, since his visits were sporadic. No one said they had been abused. He looked for the family that he recommended to the priest, but they did not respond to his messages. At the beginning of 2019, he decided to file a complaint with the Society of Jesus of Chile. Until then he had not heard from the priest again, he did not even know if he was still alive. He reported it because he feared that there might be more victims. The Society of Jesus of Chile promised to investigate further. Mails came and went, without any details of the congregation that gave more information. In 2020 the pandemic arrived and, for a while, Cáceres tried to forget the matter, but in 2022 he decided to take a trip to Colombia. He asked the Chilean Jesuits—who had also received his complaint in person—to put him in contact with the Colombian congregation.

Felipe Cáceres, on June 5, 2023. sofia yanjari

In Colombia, he was attended to, with the utmost formality, by the provincial Hermann Rodríguez, the superior of the Jesuits. He told her of the abuse he suffered and Hermann informed him that Vela had already died. They went to the Youth House, which Vela directed for so many years. He showed her his old office, his library and his published books. “First complaint I have about him,” Rodríguez told him kindly, and he took note. Neither the office of the Jesuits in Chile nor in Colombia added relevant information.

The provincial Rodríguez denied to EL PAÍS having received any complaint of sexual abuse against Vela, and mentioned the dialogue he had with Cáceres, in 2022, about the sexual abuse he suffered, but without mentioning it directly. The priest said that he had inquired among some Jesuits who were his companions, but they did not know of conduct that “compromised the integrity of minors.” In the protocol sent for the protection of children, created in 2007, there is more talk about how to accompany the abusive priests and achieve their purification than about the victims. Abusers have their own laws under canon law, but must also answer to civil law. Despite the abundant complaints in the press and in judicial bodies, in the protocol they state that the abuses are extraordinary cases.

The denounced priests in Colombia could be hundreds, according to the journalist Juan Pablo Barrientos, who has spent more than seven years investigating pedophilia in the Catholic Church and has published the books Let the children come to me and This is the lamb of God. The list of pedophile priests that Barrientos investigates contradicts the official figures of the Catholic Church. “90 percent of these complaints prescribe,” says the journalist. Miguel Estupiñán, theologian and journalist, explains that the Prosecutor’s Office archives the cases due to lack of probative material or because at the time they prescribed. Most do not even make it to the trial stage. “There are cases of priests convicted, or who were detained, who were returned to some parishes by the bishops,” he adds.

It is difficult for Felipe Cáceres Pizarro to remain a Catholic, but he has had that formation since he was a child and he says that it is difficult for him to give it up. In his circle of friends from school and his children, he told them about the abuse he suffered. Today he understands that the priests did good and evil simultaneously. Felipe is a subscriber to EL PAÍS and has wanted to make his story public because he is convinced that the psychological block is broken when others begin to denounce it. “No one has the moral stature not to be investigated,” he says fifty-five years later.

