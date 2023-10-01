At 35 years old he took the Brazilians Fluminense to the semifinals of the Libertadores, he celebrates by miming a golf shot and in 2023 only the Norwegian phenomenon has scored (a few) more goals than him
When the net swells, the big smile widens. Then show the “L”. His first thought: every goal, for ten years now, he dedicates to his son Lorenzo. But in Wednesday night’s semifinal in the Libertadores, against Internacional, German Cano got caught up in the excitement of the moment. From the desire to shout to South America that he wants that Copa more than anyone.
#scores #Haaland #sold #shoes #story #powerful #Cano