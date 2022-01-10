Inter’s march towards the victory of the second league title in a row continues straight ahead. Among the champions who are making this feat possible, there is also a young player, very Italian. We are talking about Alessandro Bastoni. The same one who yesterday, after signing the first goal that allowed the team to win against Lazio, decided to dedicate the exultation to his partner Camilla and to the child who will soon come to give joy to their lives.

Credit: camilla_bresciani – Instagram

With the departure in the summer of Antonio Conte and two absolute champions such as Lukaku and Hakimi, everyone thought that Inter had lowered the level of performance and results in the Serie A championship.

Nothing could be more wrong. Because the new coach Simone Inzaghi, thanks to the purchase of other excellent players and an already consolidated group, is traveling at full speed towards the second consecutive championship of the Nerazzurri. What would be the twentieth in the history of the club and which will most likely lead to the conquest of the second star.

Among the so-called senators of the group, there is Alessandro Bastoni. He actually has only 23 years old, but play and think like a real veteran. He is now a fixed point of his team and is gradually making his way through the hierarchies of the fresh Italian national team, champion of Europe.

Alessandro Bastoni soon dad

Credit: camilla_bresciani – Instagram

If Alessandro’s career is going well, his private life it is certainly not far behind. It has now found stability also in the sentimental field. Him and his partner, the influencer Camilla Bresciani, they have been together for a long time now and will soon welcome the fruit of their love into their home.

L’announcement of Camilla’s pregnancy had actually arrived last June, when as well as a photo of the positive test, on Instagram the girl had also posted a video in which she warned her whole family of the happy news coming.

Credit: alessandrobastoni – Instagram

Also very tender is the photo that both Camilla and Bastoni have published in Christmas. In the shot you can see the two of them, tight in a warm embrace, in which the tummy now clearly visible.

Last night, in the match that Inter won against Lazio, Alessandro scored the first goal. And guess how it has exulted!? Putting the ball under the shirt, thus simulating a baby bump.