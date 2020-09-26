It could be a movie or series from Netflix itself. But no, this is pure reality. Is the story of Jens Petter Hauge, 20-year-old Norwegian winger who yesterday made his letter of introduction during his visit to Milan at San Siro with his hometown team, the surprising Bodo / Glimt: great goal and assistance to show himself against what his future may be team.

And it is that as Sky Sport itself tells in Italy, the ‘rossonero’ team would have been interested in taking over the services of the young Norwegian footballer. Milan sweat to eliminate Bodo / Glimt, winning by 3-2, having to come back from an initial 0-1, and finish the game asking for the time (Donnarumma saved the extra time in the 92nd minute). Both with the invaluable collaboration of the protagonist, Hauge.

However, it is justly worth noting that Hauge’s 2020 is more than just his prolific performance at San Siro. With the goal and the assistance distributed last night, there are already 17 goals and 11 assists which the end of the Bodo / Glimt. In addition, you could say that he is more than a regular in the lower categories of Norway. It has been ascending, little by little, passing through the U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18, U-19, U-20 and U-21. So sooner rather than later you can become the new partner of Erling Haaland.