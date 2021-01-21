Cheltenham Town and Newport Country played their match pending the 23rd date of League Two on Wednesday, the fourth category of English football that was much talked about days ago for the elimination of Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United against the very modest Crawley Town. At 12 minutes, Tom king, goalkeeper of the visiting team, he prepared to take a goal kick and hit him with such power that he not only ended up scoring an anthology goal but also became the owner of a world record.

Yes, Guinness has just certified it as the goal scored from the longest distance in football history. Awesome.

From the small area, with a strong shot, the help of the wind and a treacherous pike that left Joshua Griffiths, the Cheltenham goalkeeper, with no margin for action, the good King put his team ahead. The game ended 1-1 and Newport Country ranks second with 40 points – two games behind – one unit behind Cambridge United. But everyone was left with the shoe.

“The guys asked me why I wasn’t celebrating, but I even apologized (to Griffiths) after the game. I told him that I was sorry and that if it were the other way around I would like to think that he would do the same. He felt weird, he didn’t know how to react. My teammates told me I should have run to the other corner to celebrate, “said King, a native of Wales, with a nobility as great as the goal he scored. But that now took a back seat.

It is that after King’s goal, the official Newport Country Twitter account made sure that the world knew about the feat of its player. And Guinness, quick reflexes, immediately picked up the glove and replied through the same social network: “WHAT A HIT SON! We will pass it on to our team of records to see if it breaks the current mark of Asmir Begovic in 2013.”

And indeed it did. The record that King beat with his ferocious kick was also based in England. It was Asmir Begovic, a footballer from Bosnia-Herzegovina who started against the Argentina National Team in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, who had scored a goal from 91.9 meters.

That milestone happened on November 2, 2013 in the duel between Stoke City and Southampton for date 10 of the Premier League. At 13 seconds into the game, the Bosnian received the ball, rejected and with a little luck managed to put Stoke City ahead from the other block.

Now the brand is in the hands of King, who is 25 years old and has never been able to play in the Premier League until now. Although he played in England’s Under 17s, he could play for Gibraltar if he wants. Before coming to Newport Country, he played at Wimbledon, Stevenage, Braintree Town, Welling United – all in minor categories. His home club is Milwall, where he played a handful of games in the Championship, England’s second division.