He scolds a group of kids for making too much noise: 59-year-old beaten to death at the restaurant

Beaten up by a group of kids who he had asked to lower their voices. It happened in a restaurant in Luino, in the Varese area, to a 59-year-old man.

Around 9 pm, the customer of one of the restaurants in the town overlooking Lake Maggiore had asked a group of three boys and three girls to make less noise. In response the boys, all very young, offended him. Then one of them got up and hit him violently in the face, before they all fled.

After the intervention of 112, the man was still in shock taken to the emergency room. Here his wounds were dressed with a 15-day prognosis. According to Corriere della Sera, the 59-year-old suffered a cut to his face and an injury to his eardrum.