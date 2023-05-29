Scarred by acid from her husband, the woman has long been a victim of her husband’s violence

Nth family violence. In the province of Lecce, in Galatone, a donna was acid slashed by her husband who is now wanted by the police. She was taken in red code by ambulance to the Brindisi hospital where she is still hospitalized in serious condition with injuries all over her face.

The escalation of violence, writes Repubblica, culminated in yet another quarrel between the spouses, who live in Galatone (Lecce), but it is not the first time that the man of Moroccan origin has mistreated his wife as evidenced by his precedents specific. From the first news leaked by the strict confidentiality of the carabinieri, Repubblica continues, “it could not be excluded that the woman was hit not only with acid but also with a knife”.

