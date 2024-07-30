A court in Limeira, Brazil, sentenced A man accused of defrauding his girlfriend of 30,000 reais (approximately more than $21 million Colombian pesos)using a scheme known as a “love scam.”

The accused, Danilo de Souza Melo, He cheated on his partner by presenting her with a life of luxury that he didn’t really have.

According to the indictment, he presented her with a false life of financial privileges but then reported a temporary problem with his bank accounts and began asking the victim for loansAn appeal may be lodged against the decision.

According to a report by ‘O Globo’, Danilo de Souza Melo has been claiming victims since 2019, with a similar “modus operandi” in the different cases. In the recent conviction case, last Friday, July 26, the victim reported that she moved to Lisbon in 2018, where she still lives, and met the boy at a university party. They then began an emotional relationship around October 2018. According to her, Danilo said he worked for a company close to the stock exchange in Europe and even promised him a job.

However, according to the victim’s account, she said that she had just had a divorce that was kept secret from the courts and therefore had bank accounts blocked in Brazil, which made it difficult for her to bring money to Portugal. That is why, according to the victim, the man asked her for loans and told her that he would pay when the bills came, once the divorce was signed.

The woman said she obtained several loans, totaling 12,727.50 euros (approximately more than $56 million Colombian pesos). She also paid for travel and accommodation in Madrid, Spain, and a ticket to the city of Porto, Portugal, for her supposed work meetings.

The transfers occurred between October 2018 and June 2019. In May, she said, Danilo demanded more money “with a little more vehemence” and said that his father and mother would go to Portugal and bring resources to be able to reimburse him. He also said that his mother had cancer.

“The psychological aspect of inducing the good faith of the declarant and the fact that she liked him, that she felt sorry for her mother with cancer, hospitalized, her sister clashed with her nephew, had a lot of influence. She had never met someone so evolved in this sense to create this type of situation that she never expected to be a lie,” according to an extract from the complaint reproduced in the judicial decision.

The man asked her for loans and told her that he would pay back when the bills came, once the divorce was signed. Photo:iStock

The woman realized it was a scam when She saw on a girl’s Instagram that Danilo was at a barbecue and not at a work meeting, where he was supposed to be. “Everything that made her blind, very stupid in that sense, naive, came to light. There was no work, there was no money to receive from her and she had been deceived,” says another excerpt from the statement.

According to her, when she questioned him, the man confessed everything, saying that he had no money and that “he had this problem and needed treatment.”

The woman said she discovered that, indeed, He worked in the call center of a company subcontracted to the company where he claimed to work.

She told the accused’s parents about the situation and received compensation of R$30,000 (approximately more than $21 million Colombian pesos), equivalent to half of what she had given him. However, she had to take out a loan to pay her bills.

The woman said she also received information from her parents that Danilo was depressed and spent the day in his room crying. But, On social media, she saw that he was going to parties and hanging out with a girl. Because of the whole situation, she needed to go to therapy.

His ex-wife then got in touch after seeing the case on television and said that she had already carried out the scam in Limeira, with her family, and that “it was something that had already happened before.” “There are people spread all over Brazil, the story is very similar,” according to another extract from the victim’s statement. She added that there is a WhatsApp group made up of 15 to 20 women who report having experienced situations similar to those of Danilo.The existence of this group was confirmed by another victim who witnessed the process.

This other victim reported that, in her case, he took her money to make investments and did not do so. She also said she knew victims from Minas Gerais, Campinas and Curitiba. She and other witnesses confirmed patterns in the accused’s reports, such as the fact that he worked in financial market companies, had money and assets, but had accounts blocked because of the separation.

The judge ordered him to pay 30,000 reais to the victim and sentenced him six times for embezzlement in the context of personal relationships. Photo:iStock

Danilo, in his statement, said he had a short relationship with the victim, that she knew he had lost his job and that she said she would “keep him together.” He also claimed that his father returned money for fixed expenses of housing, travel and food. And that he received between R$ 225,000 (just over $ 163 million) and R$ 230,000 (just over $ 167 million) from the apartment he lived in with his ex-wife and that his job is to invest that money.

“The prosecution witnesses confirmed that the accused used this modus operandi to deceive and trick people, in order to obtain an illicit advantage at the expense of others,” said Judge Fernanda Galizia Noriega, of the 28th Criminal Court of São Paulo, in her decision.

The judge ordered him to pay 30,000 reais to the victim (more than 21 million Colombian pesos) and He was convicted six times for embezzlement, committed through “domestic relations, cohabitation or hospitality”.

The initial sentence of two years, three months and six days of open prison was replaced by the provision of services to the community or public entities, in addition to the payment of a minimum wage to an institution.

In the action, the defendant is represented by the Ombudsman’s Office, which, to g1, informed that as is usual in criminal actions, it is only expressed in the file. g1 was unable to contact Danilo until the last update of this report.

The Globe (Brazil) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.