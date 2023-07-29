Home page politics

From: Marcus Maeckler

Split

Meloni’s life partner Andrea Giambruno now railed against various Italy tweets from Karl Lauterbach. (Collage) © Collage: IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency Int. // Screenshot: Twitter

Italy is in turmoil and the reason for this is: Karl Lauterbach. The German minister made himself unpopular with a tweet. In Rome, some say: “If you don’t like it, stay at home.”

Munich – It cannot be completely ruled out that Italy’s ambassador recently sent a message to Rome with the following content: All clear, he is back in Berlin. He, that would be Karl Lauterbach, whose name has recently been known from Bozen to Palermo. Now the Federal Health Carlo is back from his vacation in Tuscany, on Friday he presented the new heat protection plan in Berlin. That fit. Heat is his big topic right now.

Italy anger at Lauterbach: “Goethe’s Germany didn’t deserve such a person”

Italy felt it, the German minister has been on everyone’s lips for days. Reason: At the beginning of his vacation, Lauterbach sent a tweet in which he – roughly speaking – prophesied the downfall of Italy as a holiday destination. “The heat wave is spectacular here,” he wrote from Bologna. If climate change continues like this, “these holiday destinations will have no future in the long term”. And then: “An era is coming to an end.” In Rome, they tipped over in disbelief.

Lauterbach could have guessed that a country like Italy would not be deprived of its dolce vita with impunity. The reactions: elegantly irritated to wildly annoyed. Tourism Minister Daniela Santanchè also thanked Lauterbach for choosing Italy as a holiday destination. Climate change does not only affect your country, but the whole planet. She is “sure that Germans will continue to appreciate vacations in Italy.” Maurizio Gasparri, senator of the governing party Forza Italia, took it harder. Lauterbach was a “provocateur,” he wrote. “He is saying nonsense and should resign. Goethe’s Germany didn’t deserve such a person in public roles.”

If you don’t like it, stay home.

The holy wrath reached its climax on Wednesday in the program of the well-known TV presenter Andrea Giambruno. “For 20 or 30 years, the Germans have had to somehow explain how we have to live,” he grumbled. “If you don’t like it, then stay at home.” You have to know that Giambruno is the partner of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who for her part has no deep passion for Germany. Maybe he was just saying what she was secretly thinking.

To be fair, one has to say: Lauterbach has a point in terms of content. The devastating fires on Rhodes recently showed what climate change can mean for holiday destinations. The question is simply whether it is good style for a minister to travel through a friendly country while tweeting apocalyptically.

In Italy they probably don’t know that Germans sometimes lack intuition. When Tina Turner died, for example, he tweeted a post and wrote: “Impressive description by Tina Turner of how homeopathy destroyed her kidney.” Even with the greatest effort, that didn’t read like sympathy. As if he hadn’t heard the shot, Lauterbach didn’t keep his feet still after the first Italy faux pas. He posted pictures of churches and recommended them as cold rooms. After all: At the Trevi Fountain in Rome he managed to smile at 36 degrees.

The farce about the SPD man is a little reminiscent of another German-Italian scandal. In July 2003, 20 years ago, the excitement started in Rome. The then Secretary of State for Tourism, Stefano Stefani, wrote in a newspaper against the Germans, calling them “pretentious, stereotyped blondes with hypernationalistic pride” who noisily attack Italian beaches. About the SPD European politician Martin Schulz, he wrote that he probably “grew up with booming belching competitions after beer and food binges”.

A kind of diplomatic holiday crisis followed. Germans boycotted Italian restaurants. Chancellor Gerhard Schröder canceled his Adriatic vacation. Reason: “Everything has limits”. SPD General Secretary Olaf Scholz showed understanding. After all, you don’t need to be insulted like that.

Luckily, Lauterbach’s tweet didn’t spark such upheaval. The mayor of Rimini, Jamil Sadegholvaad, even invited the minister to his city for a holiday. Tourism in southern Europe will not disappear because of climate change, he said. Everything is done so that Italy remains a “holiday destination for Goethe’s descendants”.