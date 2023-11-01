Luciana Fuster was crowned the new Miss Grand International 2023 in Vietnam. Her triumph in this beauty pageant has completely changed the life of the 24-year-old Peruvian model, who has a busy schedule full of activities that have not allowed her boyfriend to be by her side. Patricio Parodi, who traveled to Asia to see it. Although they have not spent time together, the popular ‘Pato’ decided to enjoy his stay on that continent alone, walking through different places. Now, the reality boy announced until when he will stay there.

How did Patricio Parodi enjoy his stay in Asia?

Patricio Parodi He came to Vietnam to support his girlfriend Luciana Fuster in her participation in the Miss Grand International. The reality boy accompanied his partner to the final gala of the beauty pageant in which he was crowned and briefly celebrated the triumph of his beloved behind the scenes.

After that, both reality boys have not been seen together, since Miss Grand has many tasks to carry out as part of her reign. According to Parodywill not be able to meet the influencer again until the end of the year, so he was encouraged to move to Thailand and visit some of the wonders that this Asian country houses,

Through his social networks, the popular ‘Duck’ shared images of his visit to The Grand Royal Palace in Bangkok, The Baan Dam Museum, the Chiang Mai elephant sanctuary and the iconic Maya Bay beach.

Patricio Parodi visited different landscapes in Thailand. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Patricio Parodi

Until what date will Patricio Parodi stay in Asia?

Patricio Parodi He opened a question box on his Instagram account and asked his followers to leave their questions so he could answer them. “How long will you stay in Thailand,” was one user’s question. “A few more days enjoying”, commented the popular ‘Pato’, who would soon return to Peru to continue his work on ‘Esto es guerra’.

Patricio Parodi told how long he will be in Thailand. Photo: Instagram/Patricio Parodi

How was the meeting between Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi after the final of Miss Grand 2023?

Patricio Parodi was linked to the reality show ‘This is war’ from Vietnam on October 25. In conversation with Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller, the popular ‘Pato’ spoke about the coronation of Luciana Fuster as queen of the Miss Grand International 2023.

“I am super happy, content, very excited for ‘Lu’ who has fulfilled one of her childhood dreams. They don’t know how many dawns, how much she sacrificed (…) She has been here for three weeks, almost a month alone, making an effort from early on, almost without eat, without sleeping, giving everything,” said the reality boy

After that, the production of ‘This is war’ showed some exclusive images of the meeting between Parodi and Fuster after her coronation as miss Grand International 2023.