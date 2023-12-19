Hit on his scooter by a pirate car, Roberto Brancaccio dies instantly: he had just said goodbye to his children

He was called Roberto Brancaccio the man of only 41 years of age who, on the evening of last Thursday 14 December, lost his life on the streets of Rome. He was on board his scooter when a pirate car hit him head-on, leaving him no escape. Thanks to cameras in the area, the car was traced. Roberto, who was a chef by trade, leaves behind two small children.

Credit: Roberto Brancaccio – Facebook

Yet another tragedy on Italian roads, in which this time it was the turn of a man to lose his life man of only 41 years.

His name was Roberto Brancaccio, he lived in Rome and he worked there too. He was in fact one chef of the Osteria di Agrippa restaurant, a few steps from the Pantheon.

He loved his jobas evidenced by the many videos he recorded in his kitchen and published on Instagram.

Credit: Roberto Brancaccio – Facebook

On Thursday evening he was aboard his scooter and was presumably returning home. He was walking the via Nomentanawhen he arrived at number 1451 in the Sant'Alessandro area, a car hit him completely overwhelmed at high speed and threw him violently to the ground.

Whoever was driving the car was then removed without providing assistance. A factor which, among other things, did not allow the man to receive the immediate help that he probably needed.

When the 118 doctors arrived on site, he wasn't already there nothing more to do.

Roberto Brancaccio's last message to his children

Credit: Roberto Brancaccio – Facebook

Shortly before a hit-and-run driver caused the accident and his death, Roberto Brancaccio had spent an afternoon with his children. She had documented the beautiful day on social media, writing to the children: “Now I've had my fill of love. I love you fleas“.

The tragedy is investigated Local Police of the Nomentano group. Through the analysis of the video surveillance cameras in the area, it was possible track the car. It is a black sedan, probably driven by a woman.

Inconsolable the ache of Roberto's family and friends. Theirs is also huge anger. The Brother wrote on social media: