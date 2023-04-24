Died after saving two boys at sea, the shocking story of Vito Bugliarello

35 years old, still a whole life ahead and a sad epilogue: Vito Bugliarello he saved two little boys who were in trouble while they were bathing in the sea but slipped in the water, was unable to return to shore and died. His body was found by firefighters Reggio Calabria who had been looking for him since yesterday after the man was missing in the stretch of sea between Syracuse And Avola. Bugliarello had seen yesterday in difficulty two boys, both minors, who, taking advantage of the spring day, had decided to take a swim near the Cassibile bridge.

Salvini’s intervention (League)

The leader of the League also intervened in the case yesterday Matthew Salvini. “She had noticed two underage boys in trouble near the Cassibile bridge, near Syracuse, and, without thinking twice, she had tied two sheets using them as a rope,” she wrote on Facebook. “The two manage to get to safety, but he slips and never goes up again, disappearing in the waters. His body was found today by divers of the Fire Brigade after hours of searches with the Port Authority of Syracuse”, he continued. Salvini. “A moving hero, to whom our prayers go. May the Earth be light on you”, commented Salvini.

