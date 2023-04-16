With a moving post to thank all those who showed solidarity with her when she lost her home, the actress Caterina Scorsoneannounced that he lost everything in a fire while He prepared his daughters to go to sleep, although he managed to save the 3 girls, he failed to rescue his 4 pets.

The 41-year-old Canadian actress, who brings to life the role of Amelia Shepherd in the ABC medical dramas Private Practice and Grey’s Anatomy, Caterina Scorsone, with devastating images, showed that lost his home due to a fire which, by spreading rapidly, ended with its 4 pets.

The Canadian television star shared on her Instagram account some photographs where the rubble of what was once her home was first seen, later, tender and melancholic photographs of her pets.

Likewise, she wrote how the events happened, and thanked all those who cared for her and her daughters, since her co-workers, family, and neighbors expressed solidarity in the tragic incident where, fortunately, although she lost all material items, she managed to save his 3 girls.

Caterina Scorsone loses her home in a fire; she rescues daughters

The Canadian actress, who starred in the Lifetime crime drama series Missing, has 3 daughters (Paloma Giles, Eliza Giles, Arwen Lucinda Jane)with whom she has shared photos with her husband (Rob Giles) and the whole family at important moments.

In his publications, the star who was born on October 16, 1981 has shown his great love for his pets, because of this, he did not hesitate to add them in the post of the fire that affected his home.

The famous began to recount what happened: “A couple of months ago my house burned down While I prepared my daughters to go to bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep through the grout around the tub. When I looked down the hallway, a river of thick black smoke had already formed and filled the house.”

Because the fire spread quickly, he said: “I had about two minutes to get my three children out of the house and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we went out. And for that I am forever grateful.”

However, due to lack of time, he was unable to rescue his kittens: “Unfortunately we lost all four of our pets.. We’re still sitting with that loss, but we’re lucky to be able to love them at all.”

He also thanked his neighbors, parents of the school where his children attend because: “they sent toys and books, to my friends at @greysabcy @shondaland who sent clothes and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so I could be with my children. Thanks to my team that made everything easier.”