The story of Sirga, a lioness rescued by a man named Valentin. Today she never misses an opportunity to show him her gratitude

The lioness protagonist of the story that went viral on social networks is called Sirga. She is nine years old today, but she was rescued when she was still a puppy by the conservationist Valentin Gruener. It was 2012, when she lost her mother and found herself living alone, confused and sick.

That man with a huge heart took care of her and gave her a second chance at life. Sirga knows this well and never misses an opportunity to show hers to her savior immense gratitude. From that day, a special bond was born between the two and impossible to break.

The two walk, play and even swim together with the Modisa Wildlife Project, located in Botswana’s Grassland Reserve, where Valentin lives with his partner.

I think Sirga considers me her best friend. She loves giving me a big hug. He rubs his head against mine a lot, like a house cat. She has never been aggressive towards me, but I have great respect for the power she has. I’m sure you know I’m very different.

Sirga’s parents have been captured

Parents of the lioness were caught shortly after his birth. Valentin is a co-founder of the Modisa Wildlife Project, which aims to conserve wildlife.

Together with his colleague Mikkel Legarth wants to make a difference. They met at a wild animal farm in Namibia in 2009 and their love and passion for wildlife, especially big cats, gave birth to the great project. The latter offers a truly authentic learning experience for people who want to make a difference in wildlife conservation and experience the habitat and culture firsthand.

Images of the lioness hugging her savior have gone viral around the world and have warmed the heart of millions of people.