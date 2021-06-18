“A British mother was tortured to death in front of her 11-month-old daughter during a robbery in Greece.” That was the title with which the media in England and Greece announced the tragic news. The victim’s husband told the police and the media that thieves from Albania had broken into his home in search of jewels, but all that was a lie to hide a brutal femicide.

The woman was called Caroline Crouch, She was 20 years old and married to 32-year-old Greek helicopter pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos, with whom they had an 11-month-old daughter and lived in the exclusive Glyka Nera neighborhood of Athens. When the authorities arrived at the family home, on May 11, They found the baby next to the woman’s body and her husband tied up in another room.

The version that the husband of the murdered woman gave them was that a hooded gang of three hungers ransacked the house while a fourth member of the gang kept watch outside. Assured that they tied him up in another room while his wife was killed with “extreme ferocity.”

The husband reportedly told officers that heard the killers tell your wife: “Tell us where the money is, we will kill the baby.”

In your thorough testimony, the man pointed out that the killers had entered through a basement window around 5 a.m. and then they killed the dog when it started barking. He described that they had strangled the animal with her own necklace and her body hanging from the railing.

In turn, he added that he was caught, gagged and handcuffed with a rope, before using a T-shirt to tie Caroline. In his false testimony, he stated that the thieves had tortured his wife for an hour and that after taking 13,000 pounds in jewelery they escaped. At which point he was able to free himself and call the police.



The case immediately gained relevance in the media. The Greek government offered a reward of £ 250,000 for any information leading to the conviction of the gang.

But every word he said was a lie. It had all been a fabrication to cover up her murder. There was no robbery, and no thieves in his house. The only person responsible for the crime of his wife had been he, who murdered her violently after she confessed her desire to separate.

However, still no one knew the truth and the man walked in front of the television cameras with tears in his eyes asking for justice. In the heartbreaking interviews, he pleaded for anyone with information to come forward and help with the search.



“Hopefully no one goes through what we went through last night. It was a nightmare. We begged the thieves not to harm us. LWe said where the money was and asked them to leave us alone. The police will catch them “, he assured the media.

At the wake, held last Wednesday on the Island of Alonissos, the man touched his mother-in-law and the victim’s mother with a heartfelt hug. Although with the passing of the days some evidence began to appear and to break the alibi of the femicide.

The search by the authorities lasted 37 days, until Anagnostopoulos finally confessed. They kept everything a secret and allowed her to attend the wake to prevent her from being frightened by the investigation and escaping. With great discretion, an officer approached him and informed him that they had new information that he should see immediately. It was time for the interrogation.



They were 8 hours in which they made it clear that they had evidence that their story had major inconsistencies. The killer eventually broke down and confessed his crime.

Cornered, Anagnostopoulos said he suffocated Crouch with a pillow in front of his baby and lThen he strangled his dog to give truth to the story about the robbery that hours later he gave to the police.

Police reports claimed that in his confession the man admitted that it all started with a dispute between the couple in which she announced that she wanted to separate: “That night we were fighting early. At one point she threw the baby in the crib and told me to get out of the house.”



“She pushed me and punched me. I lost my temper, smothered her with the pillow. So I invented the robbery. “

The data that brought down the killer version

The detectives explained what was the data that made the officers suspicious about the murderer’s version. First was Caroline Crouch’s fitness tracker, then the Anagnostopoulo mobile phone datas and finally the CCTV from the house.

The fitness tracker that Crouch wore on his wrist showed that his heart had stopped shortly after 4 a.m., about an hour before the thieves allegedly broke into the house.



At the same time data from the killer’s phone showed that he was moved from the attic to the basement of the house and vice versa. Factor that contradicted his version, since the man had claimed that he was tied up in a room without being able to move.

Finally, perhaps the most important point, the memory card for a security camera in the house had been removed at 1.20am. Police claim that the husband took it off and flushed it down the toilet. Which would indicate that the crime had been planned and not a violent outburst.

From the filmic material that could be recovered, lAgents found footage taken at 12:35 a.m. that would show Anagnostopoulos cradling her daughter on a couch while he and Crouch, who was upstairs, argued over a text message.reported local media Protothema.

The dispute lasted via text messages for approximately two hours and 40 minutes. Then it is believed that the Greek went into the room and murdered the British. The femicide is estimated to have occurred around 4 am based on the aforementioned data from her fitness tracker.

But in addition to the evidence provided by the different elements found, there are also testimonies that prove that the couple was going through a critical moment.

A friend of Caroline’s told authorities that he was very jealous: “This was not a happy couple, but a troubled relationship. He was jealous of her and wouldn’t let her do almost anything. He couldn’t have the time he wanted with his friends and constantly voiced his complaints about his behavior. “

“I want to be punished”

After knowing the resounding turnaround that the case had, the defendant’s lawyer, Vassilis Spyrou, told the Greek media this Friday that Anagnostopoulos had told him after the alleged confession: “I’m sorry. I want to be punished for what I did.”

“I confirm that you are sorry and that you want to pay”Spyrou added and suggested that his client was relieved after questioning.

Accused of the murder of his wife, the man appeared this Friday at the Courts of Athens, where a deferral of 48 hours to prepare your defense with lawyers.