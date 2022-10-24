The videos of the elderly usually move social networks, but this time the reaction of a grandma impressed everyone, because while he was in his vow renewal ceremony, the answer what did he give let everyone shocked.

The clip going around was shared by user, “Angelaaaab” on her TikTok account along with the description, “She had told us that she did not want”.

In general, watching vow renewal videos is very moving, because they talk about their faithful love, they promise to be there for each other despite adversity, before the beautiful words during the ceremony, they make more than one cry.

However, this story was a bit different, as the grandmother was asked, “Mom, do you want to renew your marriage? “He gave an unexpected answer”.

The lady who was sitting and wearing a nice suit with a beautiful bouquet of flowers, said that she did not accept.

Given the response, all the guests present, their loved ones and the priest with whom they were sharing the emotional moment they burst out laughing.

The recent one published on the platform of Chinese origin has not been published for 24 hours and has almost reached a million views, as it was moving to see the tender couple.