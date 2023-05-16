They believed they were rivals in love, they both found themselves on the same side in the courtroom: both against Enrico Varriale, the Rai journalist on trial for violence and stalking, accused by two different women. The first, after going to the hospital following a slap that she claims to have received from the well-known face of Rai Sport, contacted the second, who had denounced the former deputy director of the magazine several months earlier. Both ladies are assisted by the lawyer Teresa Manente, who with the “Differenza Donna” association has joined the civil party in the ongoing trial before the monocratic judge Paolo Emilio De Simone.

Counsel brought the second victim into the courtroom to defend the first. “My son went to elementary school with those of Varriale – retraces the witness – and 20 years later he happened to meet again and start dating. He hadn’t told me about this other woman, only saying that she came out of a previous history with a person who then returned to live with her husband ”. “Once we were having dinner together, as friends – the second victim still recalls – and he asks me to take a selfie and post it on my social profiles. I accept because I have nothing to hide and following this publication a woman I don’t know begins to ‘follow’ me but who I later understood to be the one she had an affair with Varriale. I understood that he wanted to make her jealous ”.

Shortly after, the situation between the journalist and the first woman degenerated, leading to an alleged assault. In those hours he allegedly contacted the other woman telling her “That tr ** reported me to her” and showing her the precautionary measure that had been imposed on him, the prohibition of approaching her. A few months later, following an escalation of stalking and anonymous phone calls, there would have been an attack on the second woman, who arrived in the emergency room. There the first she would have written to the second: “I am afraid for you, what has she done to you? I’m shaking”. “Varriale attacked me like a madman. I’m in the twins and tomorrow I’m going to the police station “, the answer, to which came the reply: ” I’m crying. Don’t be alone, call someone close to you”.