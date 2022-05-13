Joseph Fidel is once again in the eye of the storm after, according to Marisol Perez Tellofalsified some signatures to expedite the documentation process in order to get her daughter out of the Peru. The former minister stated that her notary’s office was used for this illegal act and she decided to report it so that the interpreter of “The protagonist” assumes responsibility for her before the law.

This May 12, the production of Magaly Medina reproduced the audios in which the former official released more details about this case. Her company will submit the documents to the Prosecutor’s Office to continue with the relevant investigation. In addition, she reported that she will take this process through civil proceedings due to the damage caused to her prestige.

What did Marisol Pérez Tello say?

“He is so irresponsible that he does not think about all the damage he does. The guy is a criminal he’s not going to jail. Even if he were in Peru, he would not go to jail, there is no effective penalty for him, unless he was a repeat offender, that’s why this boy always lives outside the law,” he said for the “Magaly TV, firm” program.

Josimar’s mother is intervened at the airport

This May 10, Isabel Augusta Farfán, Josimar’s mother, was detained at the Jorge Chávez airport around 8:50 pm after trying to travel with her granddaughter to the United States with an allegedly false notarial permit.

“Singer Josimar’s mother is detained at the airport, in the Immigration department, for trying to take her eldest granddaughter to the US (…) The lady took her granddaughter with a permission from trips that says, according to the record, that the signature (of the salsero) would not be legitimate ”, it was specified in the Magaly Medina program.

Josimar speaks before a report

The singer held an interview with Trome and made his opinion known regarding what was broadcast in the media. Likewise, he had a clear answer when asked by Magaly Medina: “I’m tired of so much evil against me, I’m sick of it.”

On the other hand, he recorded a video with his mother Isabel Farfán in which he shows that both are already together in the United States and sang: “My mother the most divine woman, God made her with all her greatness.”