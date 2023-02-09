At a dramatic event in Hatay, Turkey; a man called Cuma and his nephew Kevser were left caught up under the rubble after the earthquake. the only way to rescue the baby Kevser was cbreak Cuma’s arman act of bravery and unconditional love.

The Austrian rescue team and AFAD worked together in an unprecedented operation to locate and save Baby Kevser, after 70 hours of being under the rubble.

National water polo player Hakan Hatipoğlu, acquaintance from Survivor, was the first to share the news. He said:

“My God… The man cut off his arm to save his son. Is there such pain?”

In his message, Hatipoğlu called on the community to help in the desperate situation. He said:

“There is a man inside that building. Behind him is the baby. A big thing is happening here. This place is not like what you see on TV.

Cuma photo and video screenshot by Hakan Hatipoğlu

Please help. It is very important, please, I beg you. Especially to Hatay, to Antakya… Because everything is in ruins. There is no explanation for that. It’s a terrible situation.”

After the tragedy, it became known that Kevser was Cuma’s nephew.

Cuma’s story of love and sacrifice is a reminder of how far one can go for love of a loved one.

Unfortunately the story had an unexpected turn, despite the fact that managed to get out alive to Cuma, from among the rubble and keep him alive, after a while he died despite all interventions.