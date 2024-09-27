Last night while walking through the streets of the Partido Romero neighborhood, a man was shot to death.

The victim was surprised by his executioners on 5 de Mayo and Vicente Guerrero avenues.

Despite trying to escape by running, after a few meters he was caught and fell lifeless on the sidewalk in the corner of some commercial premises.

The murdered man was not identified, it was only revealed that he was between 40 and 45 years old.

With this case, the statistics of intentional homicides for the month of September reached 66.