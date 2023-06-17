He ran over his mother while reversing his van. Yesterday evening, June 16, the tragedy that took place in Arsego, in the Padua area. Santa Bedin, 82 years old on November 3, was hit by the van driven by her son Mariano Zantomio, 52 years old. Shortly after 7pm, the man unknowingly hit the elderly mother with the vehicle he uses to transport fruit and vegetables to local markets.

There is no doubt that it was a tragedy: the man was leaving the driveway when he was stopped by a neighbor, who warned him of the presence of his mother’s body on the ground, a few meters back. The 52-year-old parked the vehicle on the street and ran to verify what happened, realizing the dramatic reality.

The man would have dragged his mother for a while, until the neighbor warned him of the tragic accident. The intervention of the doctors was immediate: the Suem doctor was left with nothing but to ascertain the death from a very serious head trauma. The victim’s son, deeply shaken by the tragedy, would have been taken ill.

Mother and son were in fact very close. The father had died a few years ago. “Every morning – the neighbors tell the Gazzettino – Mariano brought home breakfast for his beloved mother when he returned from the fruit and vegetable market in Padua. It is touching and very sad to think how much the son loved his mother: Mariano always went to get coffee and croissants at the Marisa pastry shop, not far from home, to be together and share the beginning of the day. The two loved each other a world of good – assure those who have always known them – and we cannot even imagine the drama in the drama experienced by Mariano for what happened. Let’s hope that God the Father consoles this family destroyed by the tragedy, especially Mariano”.